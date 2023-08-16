Rachel Zegler sparks controversy about Snow White

Rachel Zegler, the Snow White in Disney's upcoming Snow White', is facing criticism for her remarks made during the movie's promotional campaign.

Recently resurfaced interview clips reveal Zegler making multiple indications that she is not particularly fond of how the Disney princess was originally depicted.

In another interview with Variety, the actor was asked what she truly meant when she said that she wanted to bring a modern edge to the character.

"I just mean that it's no longer 1937," Zegler had responded. "She's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love – she's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true."

These statements stirred quite a controversy among the TikTok community. Some even said that her statements have been condescending towards women.

"She made us sound like women only matter if they are hateful of love, hateful of any kind of romance, and we only exist to thrive and be a leader," said another user.