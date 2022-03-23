West Side Story's Rachel Zegler invited to be presenter at 2022 Oscars

Rachel Zegler. Photo: Collected via CNN

Earlier this week, West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler revealed in an Instagram post that she was not invited to the Oscars this year.

The news made Zegler's fans furious at the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts, which organises the Oscars, as West Side Story bagged seven nominations at the award show. Now, it has been revealed that Rachel has not just been invited to the award night, but has also been asked to be a presenter at the show.

A few days back Rachel shared a series of photos highlighting how she spent the "quarter of the year." A fan commented on her post, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night." Rachel replied to the fan, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." She added, "IDK y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening. I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage - I'm disappointed, too. but that's OK. So proud of our movie."

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Rachel has now been invited to the Oscars to be the presenter of the award night. The report also stated that Rachel, who is in London is shooting for Disney's live-action remake of Snow White, but the production is trying to rearrange her schedule, so that she can attend the Oscars.

One fan reacted to the news and tweeted, "From being uninvited to being a presenter. The Oscars didn't want that smoke lmao."

From being uninvited to being a presenter. The Oscars didn't want that smoke lmao. March 22, 2022

One person said, "Cool! I'm looking forward to hear the joke she'll make about how at first she wasn't even invited. Throw some shade sis," while another one wrote, "This shows that bullying the Oscars works."

this shows that bullying the oscars works😃 March 22, 2022

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, is nominated for seven Oscars, including the best picture. Rachel plays the role of Maria in the film, which is adapted from a 1957 musical of the same name. A 1961 film of the same name based on the musical had won 10 Oscars. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022.