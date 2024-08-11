Disney releases Snow White live-action remake trailer

After months of speculation, Disney has finally unveiled the first trailer for the live-action remake of Snow White.

The trailer was released at the fan-favourite event D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday. While the film became a subject of controversy when it was first announced in 2016, the teaser has only added fuel to the fire, with fans attacking Rachel Zegler and Peter Dinklage online.

The 23-year-old actress has been under fire even before Disney released a trailer for the Snow White remake. Last year, Zegler faced major criticism for her controversial remarks about the upcoming film, which is set to hit the theatres in 2025.

"I just mean that it's no longer 1937. We absolutely wrote a 'Snow White' that ... she's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," she said at the time, per Variety.

"She's going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true," Zegler added. However, following the release of the teaser trailer, which provided a first look at Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, things took a different turn. Netizens are now comparing Zegler's appearance to that of the Wonder Woman star.

Ardent Disney fans have flooded social media criticising showrunners, with one saying, "This looks like hot garbage." "Are you really expecting us to believe that Snow White is more beautiful than the villain?" wrote another user on X, formerly Twitter. The clip, which was aimed at providing viewers with a "magical" experience, has sparked a debate over "woke" casting, with another user saying, "Woke flop. Lets add it to the list."

Another user said, "The trailer looks fine but unfortunately Rachel Ziegler has done irreparable damage to this film by trashing the original film for clout. If the classic plot elements that she said are omitted from the film really aren't there, then this is going to be a dumpster fire."