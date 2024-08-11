Disney releases Snow White live-action remake trailer

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 12:49 pm

Related News

Disney releases Snow White live-action remake trailer

Hindustan Times
11 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 12:49 pm
Snow White live action film trailer. Photo: Collected
Snow White live action film trailer. Photo: Collected

After months of speculation, Disney has finally unveiled the first trailer for the live-action remake of Snow White.

The trailer was released at the fan-favourite event D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday. While the film became a subject of controversy when it was first announced in 2016, the teaser has only added fuel to the fire, with fans attacking Rachel Zegler and Peter Dinklage online.

The 23-year-old actress has been under fire even before Disney released a trailer for the Snow White remake. Last year, Zegler faced major criticism for her controversial remarks about the upcoming film, which is set to hit the theatres in 2025.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I just mean that it's no longer 1937. We absolutely wrote a 'Snow White' that ... she's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," she said at the time, per Variety.

"She's going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true," Zegler added. However, following the release of the teaser trailer, which provided a first look at Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, things took a different turn. Netizens are now comparing Zegler's appearance to that of the Wonder Woman star.

Ardent Disney fans have flooded social media criticising showrunners, with one saying, "This looks like hot garbage." "Are you really expecting us to believe that Snow White is more beautiful than the villain?" wrote another user on X, formerly Twitter. The clip, which was aimed at providing viewers with a "magical" experience, has sparked a debate over "woke" casting, with another user saying, "Woke flop. Lets add it to the list."

Another user said, "The trailer looks fine but unfortunately Rachel Ziegler has done irreparable damage to this film by trashing the original film for clout. If the classic plot elements that she said are omitted from the film really aren't there, then this is going to be a dumpster fire."

 

Disney / Snow White / Snow White live-action

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

4h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

5h | Panorama
Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

49m | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

2h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

16h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

15h | Videos