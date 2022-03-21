Best Picture nominee West Side Story's lead actor not invited to Oscars

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

Best Picture nominee West Side Story's lead actor not invited to Oscars

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler has said that she won't be attending Oscars 2022 award night. West Side Story has bagged 7 nominations

Hindustan Times
21 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:31 pm
Rachel Zegler. Photo: Collected
Rachel Zegler. Photo: Collected

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's West Side Story bagged seven nominations at the Oscars 2022. The film's actor Rachel Zegler has said that she won't be attending the award function this year, because she is not invited. Rachel spoke about the missing invite from the award night when a fan asked her what she planned to wear for the Oscars on Instagram. 

Rachel shared a series of photos highlighting how she spent the "quarter of the year." Her post includes a selfie, photos with her boyfriend, her friend, her dog and a glimpse from her vacation. She captioned it, "A quarter of the year well spent."

A fan commented on her post, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night." Rachel replied to the fan, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." She added, "IDK y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening. I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage - I'm disappointed, too. but that's OK. So proud of our movie."

Rachel's fans were furious at the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts, which organises the Oscars, for not inviting her. One fan commented, "@rachelzegler not invited? @theacademy step up to the mic? How's the leading actress of a movie that's up for 7 Academy Awards not invited? How does that make any sense?" Another one said, "It breaks my heart. You were the best part of that movie. Surely Steven Spielberg could do something about this."

While one fan said, "@rachelzegler this is unbelievable, I hope the academy make this right," another one commented, "I'll be rooting for West Side Story from my couch, just like you."

West Side Story is nominated for seven Oscars, including the best picture at the movie gala. Rachel plays the role of Maria in the film which is adapted from a 1957 musical of the same name. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022.

West side story / Rachel Zegler / Oscar 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

8h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

11m | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

16m | Videos
Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

21m | Videos
Barca thrash Real Madrid

Barca thrash Real Madrid

21m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh