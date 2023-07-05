Gal Gadot to be the next Evil Queen in ‘Snow White’

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 05:19 pm

Gal Gadot to be the next Evil Queen in 'Snow White'

Gal Gadot. Photo: Collected
Gal Gadot. Photo: Collected

Disney's live-action 'Snow White' is less than a year away. Gadot, along with the movie's other stars, has teased regarding her Evil Queen's role. Vogue Hong Kong shared Gadot's take on the matter.

"I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen. There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain. And because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it. I can't wait to see how you know how it all turns out." ….. Gal Gadot.

 

