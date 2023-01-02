Problematic Loveletters: A manifesto of love, pain and recovery

Photo: Courtesy

A collection of mostly untitled poetry, 'Problematic Loveletters' highlights the emotions that are often buried. The book intends to help the wounded heart heal, and show readers how to find comfort in the beauty of isolation.

I recently had the pleasure of reading the collection of 45 poems by up-and-coming poet Venessa Kaiser. From the very first line, I was struck by the honesty and vulnerability of Kaiser's writing. Published by Worthy Publications, the book was released on 23 December.

Venessa Kaiser is an architect and multidisciplinary artist whose poetry and paintings have been critically acclaimed. Her book Problematic Loveletters depicts her emotions through the journey of loss, redemption, and recovery.

She writes about heartbreak and love in all its messy, complicated, forms, and she does so with a level of honesty which is rare to find. The body of her poems are full of scars, wounds, and bruises; while the soul of it profusely searches for means to find an end to the suffering.

Kaiser's poetry also deals with a range of challenging, and sometimes controversial, subjects. From relationships to social justice and identity, her poetry is raw and authentic, and it speaks to the heart of the reader in a way that is both powerful and moving.

It seems that she refuses to shy away from the difficult and often uncomfortable truths that lurk at our heart. "People who read my poems say they can find themselves in my work," she said.

One of my favorite poems from the collection was 'To The Love of My Life', in which Kaiser addresses the difficult emotions that come with longing for someone you once loved. It's a raw and emotional poem that spoke to me on a deep level, and I found myself moved by it.

Photo: Courtesy

Every poem is also accompanied by an illustration drawn by the Kaiser herself, which somehow makes the poems even more alive.

Another highlight of the book is her way with words, which are both lyrical and evocative. She uses her poetry to craft vivid and memorable images that stay with you, long after you are done reading it.

Every poem in this book is a fragment from an unheard conversation and a solitary cry for

help from the depth of isolation. On some level, the book is on how one struggles with mental health and the endless fight to define one's identity.

You'll smell the "burns and rots" of her heart when you delve into the book. But not everything is bleak. There are rays of hope through which she recollects herself and, in the process, inspires her readers.

Kaiser's poetry is bold, brave, and unapologetic. I would highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys poetry. Priced at Tk 350, Problematic Loveletters is available for order through Worthy Publications, and will also be on sale at the upcoming Dhaka Lit fest and Boi Mela.