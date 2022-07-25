Poran to release in Australia and Europe

Splash

TBS Report
25 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 11:10 am

A special screening for Poran was held at Sony Cineplex in Mirpur on Saturday, where Yeaser Arafat, Director of Live Technologies Limited, revealed the film will be released in Australia and Europe

Poran. Photo: Collected
Poran. Photo: Collected

Among the three movies released this Eid-ul-Azha, 'Poran' has been one of the films reeling in audiences since its release. Produced by Live Technologies Limited, the move is being shown at  55 halls as of date. 

A special screening for Poran was held at Sony Cineplex in Mirpur on Saturday, where Yeaser Arafat, Director of Live Technologies Limited, revealed the film will be released in Australia and Europe. 

It was also revealed that the movie will be screening at an additional 20 theaters in the coming weeks.

The event was attended by some of the top actors, filmmakers, and producers in the country; including Ilias Kanchan, Arefin Shuvo, Misha Sawdagar, Siam, and others. 

Cast members Bidya Sinha Mim, Sariful Razz, Yash Rohan, and director Raihan Rafi were also present on the occasion. 

 

