'Toofan' breaks record for most shows at Star Cineplex in 2 decades

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 02:53 pm

In terms of the number of shows, "Toofan" has surpassed films like "Priyotoma," "Poran," and "Hawa."

Toofan poster. Photo: Collected
Toofan poster. Photo: Collected

Star Cineplex has recorded the highest number of shows for a Bangla film with "Toofan" in its two-decade history. 

On the second day of Eid-ul-Adha, 47 shows were screened across all outlets of Star Cineplex. No other Bengali film has had so many shows before, as per local media reports.

In terms of the number of shows, "Toofan" has surpassed films like "Priyotoma," "Poran," and "Hawa."

On Eid day, "Toofan" started its journey with 22 shows at Star Cineplex. Due to high demand, the number of shows increased to 47.

According to Star Cineplex's Senior Marketing Officer, Mezbah Uddin Ahmed shows of films like "Bad Boys" were reduced to increase the shows of 'Toofan,' reports Prothom Alo. 

Starting today (20 June), the number of "Toofan" shows at Star Cineplex has been increased to 51.

At another cineplex in Dhaka, Lion Cinemas, five shows were screened on Eid day. Due to high demand, 10 shows are being screened daily.

Directed by Raihan Rafi, "Toofan" has a stellar cast of Shakib Khan, Indian actress Mimi Chakraborty and Nabila. It also features Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon.

The plot explores the life of an underworld mafia leader determined to take over the country.

