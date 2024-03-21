Bidya Sinha Mim becomes brand endorser of bKash

The most popular actress and model Bidya Sinha Mim has become brand endorser of the country's largest Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider bKash to encourage, aware and accustom people, especially young generations to digital transactions.

The renowned actress signed the brand endorsement agreement at an event organised by bKash at its head office in the city today (21 March), reads a press release.

Chief Marketing Officer of bKash Mir Nawbut Ali, EVP & HoD, Supply Chain & Procurement of bKash Mohammad Rashedul Alam along with other senior officials were present at the event.

Through her acting skill and persona, the most liked celebrity has become an icon to a wide range of audience, especially among the young generation. During her carrier she has been honoured with many awards including National Film Award and India Bangladesh Film Award. As brand endorser, Mim will appear in various campaigns and activities to promote and create awareness on bKash's products and services as well as its core values to the common people.

On her new journey with bKash, Mim said, "Bangladesh is on a journey of becoming cashless. In this journey, bKash is playing a pivotal role by providing various cashless transaction services. Now, people can make all kinds of daily transactions through bKash. To encourage people countrywide to do more digital transactions, I have joined the bKash family. I am delighted by the opportunity to be a part of this great initiative of making Bangladesh cashless."