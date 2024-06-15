'Our Toofan will make history this Eid': Shakib Khan

Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan, who is once again all set to enthral his fans and admirers on the occasion of Eid with the Raihan Rafi-directed film 'Toofan', said that the film will create history once it hits the theatres this upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

"For the last 25 years, I have acted in a number of movies on a regular basis, alongside our Eid special films - which were admired by our loving fans. This Eid, I can confidently say that 'Toofan' will make history if the audience stays with us like this," the lead actor of 'Toofan' said on Wednesday night.

The stars of the much-awaited Eid movie 'Toofan' came in front of the media through a grand press event at The Westin Dhaka in the capital.

The star-studded event was attended by 'Toofan' star Shakib Khan, West Bengal's popular actress Mimi Chakraborty, 'Aynabaji' famed popular actress and television presenter Masuma Rahman Nabila, prominently popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury and 'Toofan' director Raihan Rafi.

West Bengal's superstar actress Mimi Chakraborty said, "For years, I have waited to work with the Dhallywood megastar Shakib Khan. It was a great experience for me to share the screen with him in this film."

Actress Masuma Rahman Nabila said, "After so many years, I am returning to the big screen with this spectacular film. Seeing everyone's reaction and attention, it appears that the wait for so many years after the first film was worthwhile."

Chanchal Chowdhury, who is currently the centre of audience interest due to his amazing performances in films such as 'Aynabaji', 'Debi', 'Hawa' and more, said, "Even though I have acted in television and films for years, I wanted to share the screen with Shakib Khan for a long time. Thanks to the makers and producers for including me in this whirlwind journey of 'Toofan' alongside him."

Director Raihan Rafi said, "You have seen the megastar Shakib Khan in many films but I can undoubtedly say that 'Toofan' is different; this is such a film that will take Bangla cinema into a new global height. There are films recognized for changing the respective film industry, and 'Toofan' is going to be such a movie."

Rafi and Shakib were competitors on last Eid-Ul-Azha, as Shakib acted in 'Priyotoma' alongside West Bengal's Idhika Paul in lead roles, directed by Himel Ashraf; while Raihan Rafi brought 'Surongo', starring Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza in lead roles, produced by Chorki. Both of the films garnered commercial and critical success.

With Shakib Khan's gangster look, Pritom Hasan's grooving song, Chanchal Chowdhury's cool yet dark appearance in the trailer, the VFX and all the other attributes showcased in the film's teaser - 'Toofan' became a centrepoint of the audience's interest. Major multiplexes and theatres in various parts of the country have already prepared for the screening of 'Tofaan', the producers said at the event.

'Toofan' is produced by Alpha-i Studios, which is expecting that the film will be the most commercially successful movie of the year. The film's digital partner Chorki and international distributor SVF are expecting the same.

Coming on Eid day (June 17) to electrify moviegoers with an enthralling storm, 'Toofan' will have its international release on June 28, according to the producers of the film.