Partha Barua, Bappa Mazumder, and Pantho Kanai collaborate on Operation Sundarbans soundtrack

Musician Partha Barua, Bappa Mazumder, and Pantho Kanai have collaborated for a brand new rock soundtrack, 'Rokter Shesh Bindu Baji', for the film 'Operation Sundarbans'. The song is Partha Barua's first playback experience.

'Rokter Shesh Bindu Baji' was written by lyricist Shahan Kabondho and composed by Bappa Mazumder. The song was recorded at Bappa Mazumder's studio.

Bappa Mazumder. Photo: Collected

"This is the first time Partha da has sung for a film. It is also our first time collaborating on a song together," said Bappa Mazumder. "I am very happy that we got to do this. Shahan also did a great job with the lyrics. I hope everybody enjoys the song."

"I like the song very much. It is a reflection of the power I tried to portray in the film," said Dipankar Dipan, director of 'Operation Sundarbans'.