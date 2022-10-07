Oscar winners cut off their hair to support Iran protests

Splash

UNB
07 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 10:51 am

Related News

Oscar winners cut off their hair to support Iran protests

UNB
07 October, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 10:51 am
Actress Juliette Binoche (L) and actress Marion Cotillard cut their hair as a part of a protest following death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Actress Juliette Binoche (L) and actress Marion Cotillard cut their hair as a part of a protest following death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)

Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran.

"For freedom," Binoche said as she hacked a large handful of hair off the top of her head with a pair of scissors, before brandishing it in front of the camera.

The video, hashtagged HairForFreedom, comes when Iran is engulfed by anti-government protests. They were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

The video of Cotillard, Binoche and dozens of other women cutting off locks of their hair was released on an Instagram account, "soutienfemmesiran" — which translates as "support women in Iran."

"These women, these men are asking for our support. Their courage and their dignity obliges us," said a post with the video.

"We have decided to respond to the appeal made to us by cutting — us too — some of these locks."

Some of the other women who took part included actors Charlotte Rampling and Charlotte Gainsbourg, who was also filmed cutting off a lock of hair from the head of her mother, singer Jane Birkin.
 

Top News

Iran / Oscar / Mahsa Amini

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

40m | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

2h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

2h | Earth
The plastic waste road in Gazipur was constructed by LGED with technical support from Greenbud. Photo: Courtesy

Greenbud: When protecting the environment is the business

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

15h | Videos
James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

James Bond marks 60 years on the silver screen

15h | Videos
James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

James Webb Space Telescope captures Neptune's rings

15h | Videos
'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

'Afternoon nap', beneficial or harmful

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO