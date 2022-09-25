‘Nurse Ratched’ Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Louise Fletcher has died at the age of 88. Her family confirmed in a report that the Oscar-winner died of natural causes at her home in Montdurausse, France.

She was known for playing Nurse Ratched in the Milos Forman-directed 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which also starred Jack Nicholson. She had won an Academy Award for best actress in a leading role in 1976 for her role.

Louise's acting career spanned more than 60 years, and included numerous performances in both television and films. She was seen in a recurring role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as the Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami.

She was also known for her roles in Picket Fences and Joan of Arcadia. As per a report, Louise died in her sleep, surrounded by family, at the home she had built from a 300-year-old farmhouse.