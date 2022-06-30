Not Amber, Bella Hadid has the most perfect face, according to science

Supermodel Bella Hadid is considered as the most beautiful women in the world, according to facial mapping science.

While Amber Heard has 91.85% perfect facial ratio, Bella Hadid is found out to have 94.35% accurate facial features, according to Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty also known as Phi-which measure physical perfection.

Bella Hadid. Photo: Collected via Daily Mail

Bella's eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection, reports Daily Mail.

Amber Heard. Photo: Collected via Daily Mail

Singer Beyonce grabbed the spot with 92.44% while Amber Heard became third.

Supermodel Kate Moss became 6th with 91.05% accurate facial ratio.

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is curated from the European Renaissance.