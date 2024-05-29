Bella Hadid shares note on her Cannes Keffiyeh dress

Bella Hadid at the 77th Cannes Film Festival representing her Palestinian heritage by wearing a Keffiyeh dress. Photo: Collected

American fashion model of Palestinian roots has shared a note on her official Instagram profile about the Keffiyeh dress she wore at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

"I want to highlight designers that have highlighted the Palestinian cause through the years. This is a Kiffiyeh dress, made by #michaelandhushi @hushi5 in 2001," she wrote.

She added, "A beautiful way to represent the history, labour of love, resilience and, most importantly, the art of historic Palestinian embroidery."

She later explained the meaning behind the famous Palestinian textile and said the patterns on the Palestinian keffiyeh symbolise various themes like olive leaves, strength, resilience, and perseverance.

"Palestine on my mind, in my blood and on my heart. Always," she added.

Bella walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on 21 May in a red keffiyeh-inspired dress.

"This is fashion with purpose," wrote one X user. "Our Palestinian princess," wrote another user on X.

The keffiyeh, a traditional Middle Eastern scarf, gained popularity among Palestinians in the 1960s when Yasser Arafat began wearing it.

Its pattern holds cultural significance: the fishnet design reflects the Mediterranean Sea, the bold border lines symbolise trade routes, and the wavy lines represent olive leaves, signifying resilience and strength. Though typically worn by men, the keffiyeh has become a symbol of support for the Palestinian cause.