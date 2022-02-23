New leak suggests Doctor Strange 2 will introduce new Wolverine

23 February, 2022, 11:00 am
A new leak claims that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature the iconic Marvel character Wolverine, but it won't be played by Hugh Jackman

Doctor Strange. Photo: Collected
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gearing up to be one of the biggest crossover films in Marvel history.

The film is set to introduce many familiar actors and characters and rumoured to feature variants of several other iconic Marvel characters. The film deals with the aftermath of Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A new leak has claimed that among the characters on display in the Multiverse of Madness is X-Men's Wolverine. Actor Hugh Jackman played the character for close to two decades starting with X-Men (2000) and right up to Logan (2017). However, according to the new leak, the Wolverine in the Doctor Strange sequel will be played by a new actor altogether.

Movie insider Jospeh Deckleimer tweeted on Sunday that, "We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won't be Hugh Jackman." This led to fans speculating as to who the new Wolverine actor could be, with names like Daniel Radcliffe and Cal Dodd doing the rounds.

                                                                                          

