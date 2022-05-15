Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter reveals John Krasinski’s future in MCU

Splash

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 12:04 pm

Related News

Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter reveals John Krasinski’s future in MCU

John Krasinski’s cameo was special as he made his MCU debut as Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic through this movie

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 12:04 pm
John Krasinski. Photo: Collected
John Krasinski. Photo: Collected

After the release of Marvel's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are now wondering if the cameos were just a big fan service or if they are somewhat of a soft introduction for the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). 

John Krasinski's cameo was special as he made his MCU debut as Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic through this movie. 

There had been rumours about the character coming to the MCU now with Marvel holding the film rights for Fantastic Four and John was a fan favourite to play the leader of the super team.

Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter Michael Waldron told Variety, "I'm not involved in the casting, but as with all of these performers, I worked really closely with him in bringing that character to life with him and Sam. And especially on that one, because that was the one character that had no real precedent ever in the MCU, at least. Figuring out how we want this guy to be — that was a lot of fun. That particular character is certainly one of my favourite comic book characters."

However, fans are still in the dark if this cameo does indeed mean Reed Richards will be played by John Krasinski in the MCU. 

 

Doctor Strange 2 / John Krasinski

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

1h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

1h | Panorama
After Suborna and Jhorna, filed their respective RTI applications, the authorities built a concrete installation to ensure regular waste collection (pictured left) and a small road to accommodate an open drain (pictured right) in the Goran area. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the women using RTI to change the face of their neighbourhoods

3h | Panorama
Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

1h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

1h | Videos
Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

Nato-Russia crisis takes new turn

15h | Videos
Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

Three alternative ingredients to sunscreen

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April