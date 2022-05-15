Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter reveals John Krasinski’s future in MCU

After the release of Marvel's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans are now wondering if the cameos were just a big fan service or if they are somewhat of a soft introduction for the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

John Krasinski's cameo was special as he made his MCU debut as Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic through this movie.

There had been rumours about the character coming to the MCU now with Marvel holding the film rights for Fantastic Four and John was a fan favourite to play the leader of the super team.

Doctor Strange 2 screenwriter Michael Waldron told Variety, "I'm not involved in the casting, but as with all of these performers, I worked really closely with him in bringing that character to life with him and Sam. And especially on that one, because that was the one character that had no real precedent ever in the MCU, at least. Figuring out how we want this guy to be — that was a lot of fun. That particular character is certainly one of my favourite comic book characters."

However, fans are still in the dark if this cameo does indeed mean Reed Richards will be played by John Krasinski in the MCU.