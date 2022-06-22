Doctor Strange 2 hits OTT platform today

After ruling in theatres, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has been released in OTT Platform.

The film has hit Disney + today (22 June), reports Wion.

The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Benedict Wong and America Chavez in pivotal roles.

Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" earned over $185M at the American box office alone but was outdone by Tom Cruise starrer "Top Gun: Maverick" which bagged over $400M at the domestic box office alone.