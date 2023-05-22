Benedict Cumberbatch to portray Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

Popular British actor Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly has been cast to play folk legend Pete Seeger in the upcoming Bob Dylan film "A Complete Unknown."

After a screening of his most recent film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, director James Mangold shared the news with Deadline at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Peter Seeger was an American folk singer and social activist, who had a significant impact on Dylan's musical upbringing. He even helped in facilitating Dylan's debut record with Columbia Records.

Earlier it was announced that American Actor Timotheé Chalamet will portray Dylan in the biopic.

The shooting will begin in August of this year. The film, however, does not yet have a release date.

The project is based on Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric and a script from Jay Cocks, portraying the early years of Bob Dylan's life.