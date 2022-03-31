More than 50 years later, MSG to host another concert for Bangladesh

Globally renowned German rock band Scorpions and popular Bangladeshi band Chirkutt are set to perform at a historic concert to celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of Independence at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, US on 6 May.

Scorpions announced this on their official social media handles and website on Wednesday, breaking the news that Chirkutt will accompany them on this historic musical celebration titled The Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert.

"The Bangladesh Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is organizing the event with the support of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, the United Nations Development Programme, the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh, and local sponsors with the intent of gaining a global audience and celebrating Bangladesh's golden anniversary through a live, one-night-only musical performance in the World's Most Famous Arena," Scorpions announced on their website.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Nations Development Programme's global awareness campaign on cyber security programs for the youth and children, especially in underdeveloped countries, the band added.

Celebrated singer Sharmin Sultana Sumi, lead vocalist and founding member of Chirkutt, also shared the news on her social media handle.

This upcoming event will also mark the 50 years anniversary of the historic 'Concert for Bangladesh', the charity concert organized for the aid of Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War by English singer, songwriter, and the former lead guitarist of cult popular band The Beatles George Harrison and world-famous Indian sitar maestro Pandit Sri Ravi Shankar at the same venue.

Initiated with a mission to draw international attention to the war genocide and fund relief for refugees from then East Pakistan, the pair of concerts was organized on August 1st, 1971 featuring legendary names in world music including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell and more.

With over 110 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favourites from their incredible catalogue including "Wind of Change," "Still Loving You," "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Send Me an Angel," and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970's with their debut album, Lonesome Crow, released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases Lovedrive, Virgin Killer and Animal Magnetism. In the '80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart-toppers from Love at First Sting and Blackout, including multiple Top 10 singles "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "No One Like You," as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me an Angel," "Still Loving You," and "Wind of Change," according to its official website.

The band was also ranked #46 on VH1's Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane" also landed #18 on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs.

Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honours including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, and Echo honours. Most recently, they were honoured with the Lower Saxon State Award.

The current line-up of the band features its founding member Rudolf Schenker (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Klaus Meine (lead vocals), Matthias Jabs (lead guitar, backing vocals), Paweł Mąciwoda (bass, backing vocals) and Mikkey Dee (drums).

Tickets for this special concert will go on sale on Monday, 4 April via Ticketmaster. Further information is available on the band's official website https://www.the-scorpions.com/.