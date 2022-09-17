Sumi from Chirkut voices ‘Boye Jao Nokkhotro’, the first song from ‘Beauty Circus’

Splash

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:19 am

Related News

Sumi from Chirkut voices ‘Boye Jao Nokkhotro’, the first song from ‘Beauty Circus’

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:19 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Boye Jao Nokkhotro', the first song of the much anticipated film 'Beauty Circus' was released on the Facebook page of the film 'Beauty Circus' and YouTube channel of Impress Telefilm on 8 PM Thursday.

The singer of the song, Sharmin Sultana Sumi of Chirkut, said, "the song was written three and a half years ago. Producer Mahmud Didar asked for such a song from us. 

We love this song. Hope the audience will like it too and go to the cinema hall to enjoy the film."

The music video features cut scenes of the film where actors Jaya Ahsan, Ferdous, ABM Suman are seen giving their peak performance.

The film is set to release on 23 September. It was produced by Impress Telefilm and received a government grant.

Boye Jao Nokkhotro / Beauty circus / Sharmin Sultana Sumi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

46m | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

2h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar as reserve currency?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

14h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

18h | Videos
How to care your teeth

How to care your teeth

18h | Videos
An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

An exceptional school under City Corporation at Cumilla Nagar Udyan

41m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters