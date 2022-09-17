Sumi from Chirkut voices ‘Boye Jao Nokkhotro’, the first song from ‘Beauty Circus’

'Boye Jao Nokkhotro', the first song of the much anticipated film 'Beauty Circus' was released on the Facebook page of the film 'Beauty Circus' and YouTube channel of Impress Telefilm on 8 PM Thursday.

The singer of the song, Sharmin Sultana Sumi of Chirkut, said, "the song was written three and a half years ago. Producer Mahmud Didar asked for such a song from us.

We love this song. Hope the audience will like it too and go to the cinema hall to enjoy the film."

The music video features cut scenes of the film where actors Jaya Ahsan, Ferdous, ABM Suman are seen giving their peak performance.

The film is set to release on 23 September. It was produced by Impress Telefilm and received a government grant.