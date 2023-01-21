Miley Cyrus latest single 'Flowers' breaks Spotify record with over 100 million streams

American singer Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" has broken the Spotify record for most streams in a single week on the platform with over 100 million streams.

The song, a powerful anthem about finding your strength after a breakup, has quickly become one of the most listened-to songs globally.

The latest song is to be featured on Miley's upcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation" – set for release on 10 March, reports international media.

Miley in the song celebrates her freedom and herself, letting the world know that she can love herself better than anyone else can.

The American singer also released a music video in which she walks to a picturesque LA house, strips down to her underwear, swims, dances, and works out. Ending the video, she puts on a suit and dances joyfully.

In its first week on Spotify, streams for "Flowers" – speculated to be a response to her relationship with ex Liam Hemsworth – grew each day and on the day it was released, the song had 7.71 million streams, and by its third day, it had passed 10 million.

On the fourth day, the song crossed 15 million streams a day and it has had over 17 million every day since then, leading to a peak (so far) of 17.48 million.

The 17.481 million streams of "Flowers" make it the fourth most of any song on a single day on Spotify ever.

It is only Adele's "Easy On Me" and the Christmas classics "Last Christmas" and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" (which holds the record for most streams in one day as the only song to have over 20 million streams in a day) beat Miley's latest song.