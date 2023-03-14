TV ratings for Sunday's Oscars rise to 18.7 million

Splash

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:20 am

Related News

TV ratings for Sunday's Oscars rise to 18.7 million

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 11:20 am
Photo: collected
Photo: collected

The Academy Awards telecast on Sunday attracted roughly 18.7 million U.S. television viewers to the film industry's highest honours, according to data released by Walt Disney Co broadcaster ABC on Monday.

The audience rose 12% from last year when 16.7 million people tuned in, ABC said. At that show, Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best actor.

This year's ceremony celebrated a rebound in moviegoing as several of the nominees, including "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick," were blockbuster hits at cinemas. Multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home the best picture and dominated the awards.

While the Oscars audience increased compared with last year, it ranked as the third-lowest on record for the ceremony. Viewership of many awards ceremonies has dropped in recent years as audiences have ditched traditional television for streaming and social media.

ABC said Sunday's awards were the subject of 27.4 million interactions on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The Oscars also ranked as the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter worldwide throughout the broadcast.

The highest-rated Academy Awards telecast took place 25 years ago when megahit "Titanic" swept the honours.

Oscars 2023 / Academy Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

41m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

The meat of the matter: A planned attack to take down Sultan's Dine?

2h | Panorama
Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

1d | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

16h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

Tale of Khulna’s photography history at DRIK

16h | TBS Stories
7 strategies to bounce back from failure

7 strategies to bounce back from failure

15h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July