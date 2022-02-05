Macaulay Culkin to describe his ‘Midlife Crisis’ in new docu-series

Culkin has teamed up with Lightbox, the production studio behind HBO's Tina Turner documentary 'Tina' and Sundance's Princess Diana documentary 'The Princess', to create a travelogue series called 'Midlife Crisis' that investigates what it means to be middle-aged from his perspective.

Culkin will address such questions as: How should we welcome growing older in a world that values youth? What does it mean to be successful in your forties or fifties, and how do you measure it? etc.

Macaulay Culkin. Photo: Collected

Midlife Crisis will be executive produced by award-winning Lightbox co-founders Simon and Jonathan Chinn and Culkin's manager Emily Gerson Saines, an Emmy-winning producer whose credits include Blindspotting and Tokyo Vice, among others.

Before taking a brief hiatus from Hollywood, Culkin became a media darling thanks to his parts in the Home Alone franchise and other 1990s classics like My Girl, Richie Rich, and The Good Son.