Culkin will address such questions as: How should we welcome growing older in a world that values youth? What does it mean to be successful in your forties or fifties, and how do you measure it?

Macaulay Culkin to describe his ‘Midlife Crisis’ in new docu-series. Photo: Collected
Macaulay Culkin to describe his ‘Midlife Crisis’ in new docu-series. Photo: Collected

Culkin has teamed up with Lightbox, the production studio behind HBO's Tina Turner documentary 'Tina' and Sundance's Princess Diana documentary 'The Princess', to create a travelogue series called 'Midlife Crisis' that investigates what it means to be middle-aged from his perspective. 

Culkin will address such questions as: How should we welcome growing older in a world that values youth? What does it mean to be successful in your forties or fifties, and how do you measure it? etc.

Macaulay Culkin. Photo: Collected
Macaulay Culkin. Photo: Collected

Midlife Crisis will be executive produced by award-winning Lightbox co-founders Simon and Jonathan Chinn and Culkin's manager Emily Gerson Saines, an Emmy-winning producer whose credits include Blindspotting and Tokyo Vice, among others.

Before taking a brief hiatus from Hollywood, Culkin became a media darling thanks to his parts in the Home Alone franchise and other 1990s classics like My Girl, Richie Rich, and The Good Son.

 

