Docuseries ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ is all set to premiere globally on 18 February

Splash

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:29 am

Related News

Docuseries ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ is all set to premiere globally on 18 February

The series will reveal the details of not just Lincoln’s time at the office but also focuses on the untold aspects of the history that if not told correctly, might affect the real story itself

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:29 am
Lincoln. Photo: Collected
Lincoln. Photo: Collected

Apple TV+ revealed a trailer for the upcoming docuseries 'Lincoln's Dilemma' earlier this week.

Based on the David S. Reynold's award-winning book 'Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times', the four-part docuseries series is set to premiere on 18 February on the streaming platform.  

The documentary follows Abraham Lincoln's complex journey to end slavery with insights from journalists, educators, and scholars. The series will also includes recreations and reimaginations of dialogues between the President and Frederick Douglass, an African-American slave abolitionist who had directly dealt with Lincoln. 

The series explores a look into Lincoln's policies and methods. The former president was considered a progressive ruler and often called "The Great Emancipator".  However, as Collider reported in an article, the Black historians have their own narrative. 

Lincoln’s Dilemma / Apple TV+ / Docu-series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

23h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

23h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

23h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

18h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

18h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

18h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad