Docuseries ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ is all set to premiere globally on 18 February

Lincoln. Photo: Collected

Apple TV+ revealed a trailer for the upcoming docuseries 'Lincoln's Dilemma' earlier this week.

Based on the David S. Reynold's award-winning book 'Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times', the four-part docuseries series is set to premiere on 18 February on the streaming platform.

The documentary follows Abraham Lincoln's complex journey to end slavery with insights from journalists, educators, and scholars. The series will also includes recreations and reimaginations of dialogues between the President and Frederick Douglass, an African-American slave abolitionist who had directly dealt with Lincoln.

The series explores a look into Lincoln's policies and methods. The former president was considered a progressive ruler and often called "The Great Emancipator". However, as Collider reported in an article, the Black historians have their own narrative.