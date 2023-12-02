Home Alone's Macaulay honoured at Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He reflected on rising to stardom at the age of 9 after getting this honour on Friday 1 December.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Culkin weighed in on whether he knew starring in the classic 1990 film would lead him to this moment, reports Fox News.

"I was 9 years old and so, like, you know, you kind of have to look at it from that perspective," he said during the ceremony. "You have no idea what's going on," he said in the interview.

Catherine O'Hara honors Macaulay Culkin at his Walk of Fame ceremony: "Thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once, but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I'm so proud of you." https://t.co/J2wXNVfbTv pic.twitter.com/wnwq9QerQu— Variety (@Variety) December 1, 2023

"I mean, you're a schmucky kid, and I just showed up," he added.

Earlier this month, Culkin appeared on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," narrowly losing to "Saturday Night Live" star Rachel Dratch by one dollar. During his interview with Fox News Digital, the New York native humorously mentioned being a trivia clue on the long-running game show 42 times.

Culkin also shared his thoughts on being a pop culture mainstay for over 30 years.

"When it comes to my life and stuff like that, then I kind of can't equate it to somebody else," Culkin said.