Liz Sheridan, Jerry’s Mom on Seinfeld, passes away at 93

Actor Liz Sheridan, best known for her role as Jerry Seinfeld's mother – Helen – in the classic sitcom 'Seinfeld', passed away on Friday. She was 93.

Jerry Seinfeld posted on his Twitter, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the cosiest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

Liz appeared extensively in Broadway productions during the 70's. She starred in 'Best Friend' (1976), and 'Once a Catholic' (1979), to musicals such as 'Frank Merriwell' (1971) and 'Something's Afoot' (1976).

In 1977, she co-starred with a young Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd in a production of the German crime musical 'Happy End'.

During the '80s, she moved to Los Angeles and developed a thriving career as a character actor on TV. She appeared in numerous guest spots on popular shows such as 'Archie Bunker's Place', 'St. Elsewhere', 'One Day At A Time', 'Three's a Crowd', 'Newhart', 'Moonlighting', 'The A-Team', 'Who's the Boss', 'Hill Street Blues', 'Remington Steele', 'Cagney & Lacey', 'Family Ties', 'Murder, She Wrote', 'Melrose Place', 'Blossom' and 'Sliders'.

Liz was the only cast member of 'Seinfeld', outside of the core four main characters, who appeared in all nine seasons of the show.