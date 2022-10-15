Legendary Kabir Suman performs in Dhaka

Splash

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

Legendary Kabir Suman performs in Dhaka

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Legendary Kabir Suman performs in Dhaka

Famous lyricist, composer and music director Kabir Suman performed the first solo show at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh on Saturday (15 October) as he is scheduled to perform three concerts in Dhaka.

There has been much anticipation for this legendary singer to captivate the audience, and he certainly did not disappoint. 

At 5 in the evening, he got on stage and said "I first visited Dhaka to perform 46 years ago and from the first instance, I felt that the country meant something special to me. That's because I have a huge fan base for my music here in Bangladesh."

Although the singer requires assistance to move about and despite his failing health, Suman's enthusiasm and stage presence remained unparalleled. "I accepted the organisers' proposal without delay because I have always enjoyed singing here in Dhaka. I may not be fully physically fit but mentally as feeling as good as ever!" Suman added. 

Kabir Suman performed a few famous tracks of which 'Kaberi Nodi Jole', 'Bondhu Ki Khobor Bolo', and 'Sufia Kamal' were noteworthy.

Suman will be performing again on18 and 21 October at the same venue. 

"Seeing such an audience in front of me today is inspirational as well. Hopefully, the audience will come in numbers for the next two shows too," hoped the singer. 

Top News

Kabir Suman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

9h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

12h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

7h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

46m | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

46m | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

3h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back