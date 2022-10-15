Legendary Kabir Suman performs in Dhaka

Famous lyricist, composer and music director Kabir Suman performed the first solo show at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh on Saturday (15 October) as he is scheduled to perform three concerts in Dhaka.

There has been much anticipation for this legendary singer to captivate the audience, and he certainly did not disappoint.

At 5 in the evening, he got on stage and said "I first visited Dhaka to perform 46 years ago and from the first instance, I felt that the country meant something special to me. That's because I have a huge fan base for my music here in Bangladesh."

Although the singer requires assistance to move about and despite his failing health, Suman's enthusiasm and stage presence remained unparalleled. "I accepted the organisers' proposal without delay because I have always enjoyed singing here in Dhaka. I may not be fully physically fit but mentally as feeling as good as ever!" Suman added.

Kabir Suman performed a few famous tracks of which 'Kaberi Nodi Jole', 'Bondhu Ki Khobor Bolo', and 'Sufia Kamal' were noteworthy.

Suman will be performing again on18 and 21 October at the same venue.

"Seeing such an audience in front of me today is inspirational as well. Hopefully, the audience will come in numbers for the next two shows too," hoped the singer.