Kolkata invites Coke Studio Bangla crew to perform at a Durga Puja festival

Coke Studio Bangla will perform amongst star Indian musicians in Kolkata. Photo: Collected

On the occasion of this year's Durga Puja, Coca-Cola is organising a two-day festival, Pet Pujor starting on 24 September at Eco Park in Newtown, Kolkata. The Coke Studio Bangla crew will perform nine songs from the Coke Studio Bangla Season 1 playlist on the second day of the festival.

The festival will include many of the local famous food shops from Kolkata as well as local street food vendors.

Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Fossils, Arko Mukhaerjee, Anupam Roy will also perform alongside the Coke Studio Bangla crew.

The Dada of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly, will attend the event too. And other well-known celebrities including Mir Afsar Ali, Ushasi Ray, Gaurav Chakraborty, Neel Bhattacharya, and Darshana Banik will attend too and make the puja fest even more lively.

Coke Studio Bangla crew is taking the #RealMagic to Kolkata.