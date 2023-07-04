Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their second child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. Photo: Collected
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. Photo: Collected

Celebrity couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been blessed with their second child, as per media reports.  

On Monday the couple said they are "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family," reports People. 

Early in 2021, Harington and Leslie gave birth to a boy, their first child. Speaking of his two-year-old kid, Harington informed Fallon that the youngster is "about to get the shock of his life" as he is ready to "get a brother or sister."

The couple has been together since they first met and fell in love in 2011 while working on the HBO series "Game of Thrones." They got married in June 2017.

Harington and Leslie are well-known for playing the star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the Emmy-winning HBO series. 

 

