Kit Harington reveals what fans can expect from Jon Snow Game of Thrones spinoff

Kit Harington attended a Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles on Sunday where he was teased possible events in the upcoming Jon Snow spinoff series that was announced earlier this year. The actor did not reveal any information about possible cast or crew, but instead shared his thoughts on where Jon could be placed after the show ended.

Kit attended the last day of the three-day Game of Thrones convention. Several actors from both the original series and and its prequel, House of the Dragon, attended the convention to meet and talk with the fans. Kit spoke about his character's reasoning on the panel, "I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse."

According to Entertainment Weekly report on the panel, Kit also said, "He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting." The actor also hinted that show could head in a much darker direction. "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He's not OK," he stated.

Kit played fan favourite Jon Snow on Game of Thrones (2011-19), the hugely popular fantasy series that aired on HBO. The sequel spinoff, centred on Jon's life after the events of GoT, was announced earlier this year.

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin had written in his blog in June that Kit was the one who suggested that series on Jon Snow could be continued. George had written, "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific." The writer had also hinted that the upcoming series would likely be titled Snow.