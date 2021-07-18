‘Modern Love’ season 2: Amazon anthology returns with Kit Harington and Anna Paquin

18 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 01:16 pm

‘Modern Love’ season 2: Amazon anthology returns with Kit Harington and Anna Paquin

Amazon Prime Video has launched the first trailer for the second season of their romantic series, Modern Love

‘Modern Love’ season 2: Amazon anthology returns with Kit Harington and Anna Paquin. Photo: Collected
‘Modern Love’ season 2: Amazon anthology returns with Kit Harington and Anna Paquin. Photo: Collected

"Modern Love" is back with a second season that aims to examine how we can connect with each other after everything that's happened.

Amazon Prime Video has launched the first trailer for the second season of their romantic series, Modern Love. The new season will arrive on August 13.

Based on New York Times column and podcast, the series is an anthology of modern romances. The first season of the series had debuted in October 2019 and starred Hollywood names such as Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway, Tine Fey, Andrew Scott and many others.

The latest installment will star Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Tobias Menzez, Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton, X-Men star Anna Paquin, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Garrett Hedlund, Sophie Okonedo, Zane Pais, Isaac Powell, Marquis Rodriguez, and Lulu Wilson.

The show is created by John Carney. In an official statement, Amazon said, "In this season, love breaks all the rules. An old flame reignited. A test of friends vs. lovers. A night girl and her day boy. A romance with an ex's ex. A one-night stand. An impossible promise. A ghost of a lost lover. An exploration of sexuality."

Other directors for second season are John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz and Andrew Rannells. Celine Held and Logan George will be co-directing one episode.

The second season will include eight episodes. Filming for Modern Love season two took place in Albany, Schenectady and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland.

