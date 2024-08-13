Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' final season was 'rushed'

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 August, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 12:04 pm

Related News

Kit Harington says 'Game of Thrones' final season was 'rushed'

Hindustan Times
13 August, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 12:04 pm
Kit Harington in Game of Thrones. Photo: Collected
Kit Harington in Game of Thrones. Photo: Collected

Mistakes were made during the final season of "Game of Thrones", says British star Kit Harington, who played the fan-favourite character of Jon Snow in the HBO series.

During a profile interview with GQ Magazine, Harington agreed with the fans that the eighth and final season of the smash hit show, which premiered in May 2019 to negative reviews, was "rushed".

"I think there were mistakes made, story-wise towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work," Harington said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I think if there was any fault with the end of 'Thrones', is that we were all so f**king tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I'm not sure there was any alternative," he added.

The final season of "Game of Thrones", which aired in 2019, faced widespread criticism from fans and critics alike for several reasons, with the most common complaint being that the show, which had spent years building up complex storylines and character arcs, crammed significant events into just six episodes.

Many fans also felt that the character arcs of key figures, especially Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, were poorly concluded.

Harington said though "everyone is entitled to their opinion", the team felt worn out after filming the series for over 10 years.

"I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me," he said.

"I went in and everyone loved 'Thrones'; I came out and everyone hated it … I thought, 'What the f**k is going on?'" he added.

The actor also talked about the spin-off series, based around Jon Snow, which is no longer in development.

"I don't really want to say. Because it starts a whole thing," he said.

It was reported in June 2022 that HBO was developing a Jon Snow spin-off with Harington in talks to reprise the role. However, in April this year, Harington revealed that the show is "off the table".

The actor said when HBO approached him for the spin-off show, his first reaction was "no".

"And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.

"We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn't... nothing got us excited enough. In the end, I kind of backed out and said, 'I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that's not good. And that's the last thing we all want'," Harington said.

 

Kit Harington / Game of Thrones / HBO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos