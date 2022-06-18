Jon Snow spinoff in development

We may know nothing but we do know that Kit Harington is returning to Westeros for a spinoff series centred exclusively on his character Jon Snow.

When HBO premiered Game of Thrones in 2011, the fantasy epic adaptation of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' became television gold. Three years and the worst season finale in television history brought it to a dismaying end. The network is still highly interested in redeeming itself through a number of spinoffs. House of the Dragon is slated to debut this August.

At the abysmal end of Game of Thrones, Jon was exiled from Westeros for murdering his lover and aunt, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke); he then headed north beyond the Wall with the Wildlings and appeared to have found peace, unlike the GOT fanbase.

With House of the Dragon's release date approaching, it is unclear if this sequel is a priority for HBO. Nonetheless, with a beloved character like Jon Snow involved, there is a good chance this show could get greenlit quickly.