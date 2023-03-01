Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with spooky video, to be out on Diwali 2024

Hindustan Times
01 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 09:54 pm

Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with spooky video, to be out on Diwali 2024

Kartik Aaryan announced the next installment of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa series, which will arrive on Diwali 2024. He will be seen as Rooh Baba

Hindustan Times
01 March, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 09:54 pm
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Photo: Collected
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Photo: Collected

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to revive his role as Rooh Baba as he announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after the success of his last instalment. On Wednesday, he took to his social media handles and dropped an announcement post.

He also added a small video featuring his popular dialogue from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a box office hit. The film will released on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

The video features the abandoned mansion of Bhawanigarh where the storyline of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 takes place. In the video, Kartik is heard saying, "Kya laga kahani khatam ho gayi hai? Darwaje toh bandh hotein hi hai taki ek din phir se khul sake (Did you think the story ended here? Doors are often shut so that they can be opened once more)."

The video follows Kartik dressed up as Rooh Baba as he sings Ami Je Tomar. He repeats his dialogue from the previous plot and says, "Mai aatmao se sirf baat hi nahi karta, aatmein meri andar aa bhi jaati hai (I don't only talk to dead but they can also possess me)." Sharing the spooky video, Kartik wrote, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024." He also used the hashtag 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

Reacting to the post, fans shared their excitement. One of them wrote, "Yayy another blockbuster on it's way." "This is the most surprising announcement ever from you Kartik," added another one. Someone else also said, "Didn't know the time, looks like just saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and third part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been announcement."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and Cine1 Studios. It received positive responses from critics and audiences with a whopping business of Rs230.75 crore worldwide. Besides Kartik, the film also starred Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Kiara Advani.

Besides this, Kartik has several other projects in the pipeline. He is also a part of filmmaker Hansal Mehta's Captain India and an untitled musical love saga with Sameer Vidwans in the works. He was recently seen in Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, which underperformed at the ticket window.

kartik aaryan / Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

