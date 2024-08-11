JU students demand action against teachers who supported attacks

Students at Jahangirnagar University (JU) in Savar are calling for the dismissal and punishment of teachers who allegedly supported the attacks on students during the recent quota reform movement.

Today (11 August), under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, students held a protest march around noon from the Mahua Mancha. The march circled various streets on campus before concluding with a brief rally in front of the administrative building.

Abdul Rashid Jitu, the central coordinator of the movement, addressed the rally, saying, "On the night of 15 July, our movement was attacked by the student wing of the ruling party, Chhatra League. We protested in front of the vice-chancellor's residence seeking justice.

"During this time, some pro-Awami League teachers, who have lost their moral standing as educators, fueled the subsequent attack by the student wing."

He continued, "After the political change, many of these teachers have resigned from their positions. Some teachers are still in their positions. If you have any sense of shame, you should resign immediately.

"Not only should they resign, but those involved should also be dismissed from their jobs and punished under state law to set a precedent. The student status of those who were involved in the attack should be revoked, and their certificates should be suspended."

Jitu also expressed gratitude for the support from other teachers, saying, "Many teachers have supported our movement. We are grateful to them. Some teachers, although unable to publicly support us due to political pressure, have acknowledged our movement morally.

"These teachers are safe on campus. No overly enthusiastic student should insult or attack them. We will work together to transform JU into a research-oriented institution through reform."

On 15 July, JU students held a protest march that ended in an attack by student wing leaders at Bangabandhu Hall. In response, students gathered at the Shaheed Minar area and marched to the vice-chancellor's residence, where an argument ensued. The vice-chancellor retreated without concluding the discussion.

By midnight, attackers gathered outside the residence, leading students to take refuge inside. The gate was broken, and an assault occurred, with proctorial body members and hall provosts present inside the residence.