‘I know the truth’: Kate Moss reveals reason behind testifying in Depp v Heard case

The British supermodel dispelled claims of being pushed down the stairs by the Pirates of the Caribbean-famed actor

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp. Photo: AP/Deadline
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp. Photo: AP/Deadline

British Supermodel Kate Moss, who dated Johnny Depp in the 1990s, has revealed why she has defended her former partner Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

Kate Moss, who rarely appears for a public interview, virtually attended the trial and dispelled the rumour told by Amber Heard's team that Depp has once pushed Kate Moss down the stairs during their relationship.

Kate Moss denies Depp ever pushed her down staircase

During a BBC radio interview show "Desert Island Discs", Kate Moss was asked why shy had decided to speak out in favour of Johnny Depp. In reply, Kate Moss included reference about her friend – fashion designer John Galliano – who was found guilty of antisemitic abuse in 2011.

"I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice. I know that John Galliano is not a bad person, he had an alcohol problem and people turn. People aren't themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober.

 "I know the truth about Johnny [Depp]. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," she added.

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have appealed against the verdict which mostly favoured Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp files appeal against Amber Heard’s $2 million defamation compensation

Johnny sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."

Depp scored a near-victory in the trial and was awarded $10 million while "in a split decision, the jury also found that Amber Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers, and awarded her $2 million." reported Associate Press. 

Comments

