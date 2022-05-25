Kate Moss denies Depp ever pushed her down staircase

Supermodel Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of Johnny Depp, denied Wednesday that she had ever been pushed or assaulted by Depp during the course of their relationship.

Heard, in her earlier testimony, made a passing reference to Moss and a rumor that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when they dated.

Heard referenced Moss as she described a fight in which she admitted hitting Depp on a staircase because she said Depp was charging at Heard's sister, Whitney.

Moss, in testimony provided by video link, said Depp never assaulted her. She said she did once slip down a flight of stairs after a rainstorm as a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to her aid.

She testified for less than 5 minutes and was not cross-examined

Mose who dated Johnny from

1994 to 1998 has never accused Johnny of domestic violence.

Recalling an incident during their stay in Goldeneye resort in Jamaica, Kate Moss said, "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been rainstorm."

"As I left the room I slid down the stairs and hurt my back. I screamed because I was in pain. He(Johnny) came running back to help me and carried me back to my room and got me medical attention."

A verdict in the defamation trial is expected to be finalised on Friday.

