Johnny Depp files appeal against Amber Heard’s $2 million defamation compensation

Johnny Depp has filed an appeal against the $2 million defamation compensation awarded to Amber Heard.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor lodged the legal documents one day after his ex-wife this week officially filed to appeal her defamation case against Depp.

According to a close source of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is further dragging the issue with her appeal while the 50-year-old actor was satisfied with the verdict of the previous trial and wanted to move on with his life.

Depp is counter-suing Heard in a Virginia court to ensure the record includes his side so that the overall legal issues are considered by the appeals court.

