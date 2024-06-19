Game of Thrones' prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is in production

Five years ago, Game of Thrones premiered its last season but the tale continued with the introduction of House of the Dragons.

The latter recently premiered its first episode of the second season on Sunday. Soon after the release of House of the Dragons season 2, HBO announced a prequel to the original series of Game of Thrones. Filming of the prequel titled, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has already begun in Belfast, Ireland. The series is adapted from R. R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight, the tale of two heroes of Westeros in an era where Targaryens ruled the Iron Throne.

HBO has not announced an official release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms but it will be released somewhere in 2025.

According to the series logline, the prequel will follow the journey of a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall who is naive but brave at heart alongside his young squire named Egg. As reported by USA Today, The synopsis of the show explained that the story will be set in an age where the Targaryens still had power over the Iron Throne and the last dragon still lingers in the memory, "great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends".

The prequel will take place 100 years before Game of Thrones and 100 years after the House of the Dragons.

The fans of the show will be able to recognise a few surnames from the previous series Ser Lyonel Baratheon and multiple Targaryens including Aerion and Baelor Targaryens.

The cast of the fantasy series includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen.

HBO also released the first look of Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan Tall on Instagram and netizens reacted to the actors look in the prequel. One user of the platform wrote, "He looks perfect!" A second user agreed and wrote, "If this is Dunk then I must say the casting is pretty spot on for me at least."

A third user appreciated and wrote,"He looks exactly how I imagined him while reading the books. You have no idea how much I love Dunk and Egg".

Another user wrote, "Okay, Duncan looks perfect," whereas another wrote, "I cannot wait!"

The co-creator of the original series will write and executive produce the prequel alongside Ira Parker.