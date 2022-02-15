‘Gor’ and ‘Bishwoshundori’ jointly receive best film award of 2020

"Gor" (The Grave), and "Bishwoshundori" have jointly received the best film award of 2020.

The Ministry of Information announced the recipients of the National Film Awards 2020 on Teusday.

Md Siam Ahmed has been given the award for best actor in the lead role (male) for the film " Bishwoshundori " while Deepanwita Martin has been awarded as the best actor in the lead role (female) award for "Gor (The Grave)".

Gazi Rakayet directed the government-funded film "Gor" (The Grave). Rakayet himself plays the lead role in the film. It is the first English feature film of Bangladesh.

Gazi Rakayet has also been awarded as the best director for "Gor (The Grave)".

Renowned actors Anowara Begum and Raisul Islam Asad have been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Misa Sawdagar will be given the award for his negative role in "Bir".