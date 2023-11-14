PM Hasina hands over National Film Award 2022 to 33 winners

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday distributed the National Film Award 2022 among the 33 winners under 27 categories in recognition of their contributions to the film industry.

The award giving ceremony was held in the evening at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud presided over the event, while Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Hasanul Haq Inu and Information Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker spoke on the occasion.

The award is considered to be one the most prestigious prizes given for films in Bangladesh.

Eminent artists Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru and Rawshan Ara Ranu (Rozina) have been honoured with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for their contributions to the film industry.

Md Tamzidul Alam's 'Poran', and Muhammad Quayum's 'Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura' have been jointly announced as winners in the 'Best Film' category in National Film Award 2022.

Every year, the government honours artists in various categories, for their contributions to the film industry.

Chanchal Chowdhury received the best actor award in the lead role (male) for the film 'Hawa' while Joya Ahsan and Rikita Nandini Shimu jointly got the award for the best actress in the lead role (female) for the film 'The Beauty Circus' and 'Shimu' respectively.

The 'Best Director' prize went to Syeda Rubaiyat Hossain, for 'Shimu'.

'Ghore Fera', directed by SM Kamrul Ahsan, won the award in the best short film category, while 'Bangabandhu and Dhaka University' got the award for the best documentary category.

The award for the best-supporting role award went to Nasir Uddin Khan for the film 'Poran' while Afsana Mimi won the best supporting actress award for the film ' Paap Punya'.

Subhashis Bhowmik was awarded best actor in a negative role for the film 'Deshantor'. Deepu Imam got the award for comedy in the film 'Operation Sundarban'.

Muntaha Amelia won the best child artiste award for the film 'Birotto', while a special award in the children division went to Farzina Akter for the film ' Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura'.

Ripon Khan (Mahmudul Islam Khan) bagged the best music director's award for the 'Paayer Chhap' film. Bappa Mazumder and Chandan Sinha jointly won the award in the best singer (male) category for 'E mon bhije jay' song in Operation Sundarban film and 'Thikanabihin tomake' in Hridita film.

The best singer (female) award went to Atia Akhtar Anisha for 'E Shohorer Pothey Pothey' from the 'Paayer Chhap' film.

The best lyricist award went to Rabiul Islam (Jibon) for the 'Dhire Dhire Tor Shopne' song of the 'Poran' film.

Shouquat Ali Imon won the best composer award for the film 'Paayer Chhap'.

Faridur Reza Sagar and Khorshed Alam jointly won the best story writer award for 'Damal' and 'Golui' respectively.

The other award winners are: Mohammad Abdul Qayyum (screenwriter), SA Haque Alik (dialogue), Sujan Mahmud (best editing), Himadri Barua (best art direction), Asaduzzaman Mojnu (best cinematographer), Ripon Nath (sound designer), Tansina Shawon (costume and design) and Md Khokon Molla (best makeup artists).