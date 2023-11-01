National Film Awards-2022 announced

The names of the winners of the National Film Awards 2022 have been announced in 27 categories.

The Information Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end tuesday.

'Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura' and 'Poran' movies, produced by Muhammad Quayum and Md Tamzid Ul Alam respectively, jointly won the award in the best film category.

Eminent artistes Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru (valiant freedom fighter) and Rowshon Ara Rozina popularly known as 'Rozina' won the Lifetime Achievement Awards for 2022 for their enormous contributions to the film industry.

Syeda Rubaiyat Hossain has been given the best director award for his film 'Made in Bangladesh' (also known in Bengali as 'Shimu').



Chanchal Chowdhury was named the best actor for his leading role in the film Hawa (Wind), while the Best Actress in Leading Role Award 2022 jointly went to Jaya Ahsan for film ' The Beauty Circus' and Rikita Nandini Shimu for the film 'Shimu'.

The Best Actor in Supporting Role award went to Md Nasir Uddin Khan for film 'Poran' while Afsana Karim Mimi aka Afsana Mimi won the Best Supporting Actress award for film ' Paap Punyo (Vice and Virtue)'.

Subhashis Bhowmik was awarded Best Actor in a negative role for film ' Deshantor '.

Brishty Akhter and Muntaha Amelia won the Best Child Artiste award jointly for the films ' Rohingya' and 'Birotto' respectively.

Ripon Khan (Mahmudul Islam Khan) bagged the Best Music Director's award for a song in the film 'Payer Chaap'.



The best singer award jointly went to Bappa Mazumder for the song 'E Mon Vije Jay' of the film 'Operation Sundarbans' and Chandan Sinha for the song Thikana Bihin tomake of the film 'Hridita'.

Atiya Anisha got the best female singer award for the song 'Ei Shohorer Pothe Pothe' in film 'Payer Chaap'.

Documentary Bangabandhu and Dhaka University were awarded in the best documentary category while short film 'Ghore Fera' was awarded in the best short film category.

The other award winners are: Rabiul Islam Jibon (best lyricist), Shouquat Ali Imon (best composer), Faridur Reza Sagar (story), Khorshed Alam Khosru (story), Muhammad Quayum (screenwriter), S A Huq Olik (dialogue), Sujon Mahmud (editor), Himadri Barua (best art direction), Farjina Akhter (special award under best child artist category), Ripon Nath (sound designer), Tansina Shawon (costume) and Md Khokon Mollah (makeup).