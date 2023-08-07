Gal Gadot says Alia Bhatt is 'super ready' to break into Hollywood

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Gal agreed that watching Alia navigate the early stages of Hollywood does remind her of her own struggle.

"We share so much in common. From the very first time we met, I felt we connected. Not just because both of us are from different countries and English is not our native language and the culture we come from is very different, but she brings a lot of warmth with her. Also a lot of, if I can say, cut the bullsh*t attitude. She's always blunt. For me, as an Isareli, it's delightful. You get what you see," Gal told Hindustan Times.

Gal is quite confident that Alia is equipped enough to make inroads into Hollywood on her own. "I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her," Gal added.

Alia was pregnant when she was filming the action scenes of Heart of Stone. Interestingly, Gal had to turn down an action part in Zack Snyder's 2013 superhero film Man of Steel because she was pregnant then. We're not complaining because she went on to become Wonder Woman in the same DC Extended Universe, but Gal is glad that safety standards on Hollywood sets have progressed immensely in the last decade.

"We were completely set on the safety aspect 1,000%. We went on to filming this movie after there had been a tragedy on another set," Gal said, referring to the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin on the sets of the Western, Rust.

"It's always important to keep your cast and crew safe. But after such a tragedy, it becomes even more important to check what you usually check, times five. We were not allowed to do stunts that were overboard. We were surrounded by people who made sure we were safe and we were going to stay in one piece. That's why you surround yourself with professionals who know how to do these things," Gal added.