First look at Gladiator II revealed

Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius. Photo: Collected
Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius. Photo: Collected

24 years after the first movie was released, Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' is coming this year in November.

The epic historical drama will take the audiences back to the Roman Empire around 180 AD, where violence is commonplace and gladiators battle for glory, vengeance, and honor. Scott likely aims to replicate the success of his initial film, which earned five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe.

With the previous cast of Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix clearly not involved in this new production, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal will be stepping into their crucial Roman roles.
Mescal plays the role of Lucius Verus, the adult son of Lucilla from the first film. Pascal plays the character of Marcus Acacius, who is a Roman general said to have trained as a junior officer under Maximus in the first film.
The movie also cast Denzel Washington in the role of a dashing powerbroker named Macrinus.
 

