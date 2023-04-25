Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' to release in November, starring Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix will play Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in another movie directed by Ridley Scott that will hit theatres in November. The film will be called 'Napoleon'. On 22 November 2023, Thanksgiving weekend will be Napoleon's world premiere.

This will mark Scott's first work with Apple Studios. It is a historical action epic with Napoleon Bonaparte as its main character.

Before its release, the movie could make its world premiere at a film festival and it would not surprise us if it made an appearance at the Venice or Tiff film festivals in late August or early September.

The film will eventually be available to stream on Apple TV+, but no date has been set as of now.