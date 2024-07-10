Gladiator II trailer: Paul Mescal faces off against Pedro Pascal

10 July, 2024
Gladiator II trailer. Photo: Collected
Gladiator II trailer. Photo: Collected

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures debuted the official trailer for Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal as Lucius.

Fans got a glimpse of the arena in the battle-heavy trailer, which takes the story forward two decades from the original film starring Russell Crowe, which that released in 2000.

The three-minute-long trailer begins with the introduction of Paul Mescal's grown-up Lucius. He is the nephew of the late Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Lucius is now living in the northern African region of Numidia. "I remember that day. I never forgot it, that a slave could take revenge against an emperor," he says as a flashback appears.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When he is held captive, and eventually thrust back to the arena by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), an epic battle ensues. Don't miss out on a Denzel Washington too, who plays a wealthy arms dealer and strikes a chord with Lucius early on. The trailer ends on a high note, just as a full-throttle face-off between Lucius and Marcus is about to begin.

 

