Gladiator II trailer: Paul Mescal faces off against Pedro Pascal

On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures debuted the official trailer for Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal as Lucius.

Fans got a glimpse of the arena in the battle-heavy trailer, which takes the story forward two decades from the original film starring Russell Crowe, which that released in 2000.

The three-minute-long trailer begins with the introduction of Paul Mescal's grown-up Lucius. He is the nephew of the late Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Lucius is now living in the northern African region of Numidia. "I remember that day. I never forgot it, that a slave could take revenge against an emperor," he says as a flashback appears.

When he is held captive, and eventually thrust back to the arena by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), an epic battle ensues. Don't miss out on a Denzel Washington too, who plays a wealthy arms dealer and strikes a chord with Lucius early on. The trailer ends on a high note, just as a full-throttle face-off between Lucius and Marcus is about to begin.