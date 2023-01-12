Ferdous Ahmed returns to modelling

Photo: Collected

Popular actor Ferdous Ahmed had been away from the modelling scene for more than a year. However, only recently did he return to this familiar territory by shooting for a commercial advertisement for a housing company. The ad was directed by Anonno Mamun and was shot in four different sets at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in the capital. The shooting was completed on 10 January.

Actor Alamgir, singer Runa Laila and Akhi Alamgir also starred along with Ferdousin in the advertisement.

Ferdous said to The Business Standard that he had a great time on the set during the shooting and is expecting a positive reaction from the audience once the ad releases.

"The fact that I got the opportunity to act with vocalist Runa Laila Apa in the ad is a matter of great honour for me," he added.