Awami League ensuring security of life and property: Ferdous

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:09 pm

Ferdous criticised the BNP for enforcing hartals and blockades daily, saying that the people of Bangladesh desire peace and reject the politics of arson, vandalism, and blockades.

Actor Ferdous Ahmed
Actor Ferdous Ahmed

The people of the country no longer have faith in those resorting to arson in the name of hartals and blockades, actor Ferdous Ahmed, who is contesting the upcoming election from Dhaka-10 seat as a candidate of Awami League said on Thursday. 

"Awami League leaders and activists are providing security to people's lives and property through peaceful rallies resulting in people's confidence and trust in the party," said the actor after a views exchange meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital today.

Ferdous criticised the BNP for enforcing hartals and blockades daily, saying that the people of Bangladesh desire peace and reject the politics of arson, vandalism, and blockades.

He expressed concern over the tragic incidents on trains, stressing that the people of Bangladesh no longer want such violence.

Regarding the voter turnout, Ferdous said,  "I am cent percent optimistic about the polls as the people of the country have shown their interest to cast votes. There will be a free, fair, beautiful, impartial and participatory polling festival."

About the competitiveness of the election, he said, "I have three rival candidates in this seat. No candidate should be underestimated. I am working under the assumption that my opponent is strong because we cannot tell who will vote for whom by going to the polling station. People will vote for whoever they deem worthy."

This is the first time that National Film Award winner Ferdous has become a candidate for the election. He has been involved in Awami League politics for a long time and has always been seen in the party's campaigns.

