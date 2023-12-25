Ferdous' door-to-door electoral campaign charms Dhaka-10 voters

Prominent actor and National Film Award winner Ferdous Ahmed, who has become a candidate for the upcoming national election from the Dhaka-10 constituency from Awami League, has been enthralling the voters of this constituency with his marathon electioneering.

The actor launched his election campaign on December 18, marking his first-ever candidacy for the desired seat in the national parliament.

Ever since Ferdous launched his campaign, the actor has been showered with love from people across the constituency, not only as a debut candidate from the ruling party but also for his massive stardom as an actor.

He has been seen visiting the locals in Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Newmarket and Hazaribagh areas with his campaign, distributing leaflets and talking to the voters while asking for their votes and prayers.

As the newest candidate in this constituency, Ferdous Ahmed is equipped with logistics and manpower for the campaign from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the former MP elected from this constituency.

Voters are seen charmed and overwhelmed while meeting the superstar and asking for selfies, and the actor was seen tirelessly dealing with the requests with his signature, charismatic smile which many of his voters have previously seen from a distance, only on silver screens or television and other mediums.

Ferdous campaigned in Ward 18 of Newmarket on Sunday throughout the day. During that time, he said, "If I get elected, I will make Dhaka-10 seat a perfect 10 out of 10. This seat is one of the most important and populous constituencies in the whole country. It's time to make the cluttered yet smarter city even smarter."

His colleagues in Dhallywood are also seeking votes for the actor from the voters. Veteran silver-screen actor Misha Sawdagar, the longtime on-screen nemesis in many of Ferdous' movies, was seen campaigning for him on Sunday night in the capital's Rayerbazar area.

"Ferdous has always been a close younger brother to me and one of the most decent, educated and smart co-workers in Dhallywood for us. He has a clean image without any scandals and we wholeheartedly believe that he is a great choice for this constituency, and our gratitude to the ruling party for nominating him," Misha told media during the campaign.

Rubel, a local tea staller in the Kalabagan area, said: "As a Dhallywood movie lover, I have been an avid fan of Ferdous. Today he smiled at me, shook my hands and asked for the vote. Never imagined seeing him in person, this close to me."

"I couldn't resist the urge to take photos with Ferdous Bhai in front of me. It was very crowded. Still, after asking to take a picture, he stood and took a picture with us with a smile on his face," Rony, another fan who met the actor during this campaign, told UNB.